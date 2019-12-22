KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $483.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will report $483.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.80 million and the lowest is $454.00 million. KKR & Co Inc reported sales of $541.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 73.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 77,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 134,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $29.65 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

