KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.89

News stories about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a daily sentiment score of -2.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted KKR & Co Inc’s score:

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $29.78 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.67.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

