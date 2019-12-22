KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KKR & Co Inc traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 441630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KKR. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,779,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?