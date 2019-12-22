Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Knight Equity assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

KNX opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 121,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $4,665,446.40. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Insiders sold a total of 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 272,134 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,410,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks