Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its Q4 2019

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.52 EPS.

KNX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,998,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,052. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $23.27 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on KNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.08.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

