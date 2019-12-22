Kogi Iron (ASX:KFE) Trading 27.5% Higher

Shares of Kogi Iron Ltd (ASX:KFE) traded up 27.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.05 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), 602,148 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 633,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.06. The company has a market cap of $37.37 million and a PE ratio of -12.75.

Kogi Iron Company Profile (ASX:KFE)

Kogi Iron Limited, through its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and produces mineral properties in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The company primarily explores for iron ore deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Agbaja iron ore project located on the Agbaja plateau in Kogi State. The company was formerly known as Energio Limited and changed its name to Kogi Iron Limited in November 2012.

