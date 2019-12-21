Kolion (KLN) Market Cap Achieves $390,454.00

Kolion (CURRENCY:KLN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last week, Kolion has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Kolion token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kolion has a total market cap of $390,454.00 and $5,001.00 worth of Kolion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kolion Profile

Kolion’s total supply is 999,999 tokens. Kolion’s official Twitter account is @michael_077. Kolion’s official website is kolionovo.org.

Kolion Token Trading

Kolion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kolion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kolion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kolion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.