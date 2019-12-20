Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Trading Up 1.4%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99, approximately 163,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 131,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

About Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

