Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,657. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $31.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 116.39%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,312,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 617,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

