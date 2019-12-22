Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Koppers were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 354,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Koppers by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 372,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in Koppers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 327,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Koppers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Koppers by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Koppers news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $783.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.13 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).