Kr Sridhar Sells 473,175 Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,394 shares in the company, valued at $61,530.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BE stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $744.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. The business had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 721.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 2,676,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 160.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after buying an additional 2,364,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 363.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 1,819,524 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $10,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

