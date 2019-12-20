Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 7,803 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $142,950.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deanna H. Lund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $146,150.19.

On Monday, October 21st, Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $150,597.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth $3,935,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,972,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $803,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

