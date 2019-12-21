Krios (KRI) 1-Day Volume Hits $111,945.00

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Krios has traded up 46.9% against the US dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $111,945.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.01191831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Krios

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.