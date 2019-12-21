Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRO. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 356.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 506,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $5,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,754,000 after buying an additional 156,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 143,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

