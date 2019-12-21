Kuuhubb (CVE:KUU) Shares Up 17.6%

Shares of Kuuhubb Inc (CVE:KUU) shot up 17.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, 189,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 307% from the average session volume of 46,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.50.

Kuuhubb Company Profile (CVE:KUU)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, development, and distribution of a portfolio of products in the digital entertainment space. It primarily focuses on lifestyle and mobile game applications for the female audience. It develops Recolor, a digital coloring book application; Neybers, an interior design game application; and My Hospital, a medical simulation game application.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund