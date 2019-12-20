KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches Market Cap of $17,159.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $17,159.00 and $41.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.