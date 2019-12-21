L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,639,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,367. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 72.15% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 294,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in L Brands by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 778,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in L Brands by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,541,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in L Brands by 7.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,271,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 93,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in L Brands by 20.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

