Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of LAKE opened at $10.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.45. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 29.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 943,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 211,919 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

