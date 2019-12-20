Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $88.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 159.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after buying an additional 1,313,478 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,752,000 after acquiring an additional 688,251 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,067,000 after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,064,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.