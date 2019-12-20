Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LAND. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 784 ($10.31) to GBX 957 ($12.59) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Land Securities Group to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 836.42 ($11.00).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 955.60 ($12.57) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 934.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 859.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.11%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

