LATAM Airlines Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 7,944 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,932% compared to the typical daily volume of 262 call options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,180,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 970,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 54,410 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 119.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 705,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 383,740 shares during the period. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTM stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.31. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Featured Story: Bond