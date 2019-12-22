Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen Sells 4,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $79,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,069.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.94. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.06 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

