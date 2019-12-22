Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Sells $2,641,800.00 in Stock

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Taslitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Steven Taslitz sold 200 shares of Laureate Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -583.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. Laureate Education Inc has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. Laureate Education’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

