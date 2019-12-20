Lawrence P. Reinhold Sells 41,303 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SYX opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.11. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Systemax by 1,205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Systemax in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax during the second quarter worth $36,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Systemax during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Systemax by 203.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

