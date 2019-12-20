Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Stock Price Up 25%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE)’s stock price rose 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 14,008 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 3,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Learning Tree International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

