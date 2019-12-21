LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. Sells 10,442 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 10,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $376,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LMAT stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.28 million, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LMAT. ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, First Analysis cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

