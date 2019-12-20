Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $52,719.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,616,471.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,534,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $368,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 71.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,498,000 after buying an additional 1,978,045 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter worth approximately $37,639,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,164,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 166,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. Lennar has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

