Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.30-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.78. Lennox International also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 11.15-11.45 EPS.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $243.80 on Friday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $203.63 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $285.00 price target on Lennox International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a sell rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.64.

In other Lennox International news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $193,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $2,008,045.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,588 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,024. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

