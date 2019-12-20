LEOcoin (LEO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,888.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, LEOxChange and TOPBTC. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $2,888.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,220.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.99 or 0.01788323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.18 or 0.02622787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00556429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00653454 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00056616 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013969 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 229,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 228,985,858 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, LEOxChange, Bit-Z, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.