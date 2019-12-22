LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Trading 33.3% Higher

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 163,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 282,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LeoNovus Company Profile (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?