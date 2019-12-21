LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LexinFintech in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LX opened at $12.82 on Friday. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

