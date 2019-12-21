LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $84.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.30.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.47. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $41.18 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

