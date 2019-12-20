Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $123.56

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.56 and last traded at $123.29, with a volume of 13770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series C news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

