Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $16.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

LBRT stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 67,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.04 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

