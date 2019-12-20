Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.27

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.27 and traded as high as $59.50. Liberty Property Trust shares last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 946,685 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

In related news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,654.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 6,230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 369,221 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,659,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,721,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

