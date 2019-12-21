Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Superdry (LON:SDRY)

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Superdry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 585.56 ($7.70).

Shares of SDRY stock opened at GBX 505 ($6.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 474.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 442.27. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57).

In other news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,912.

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

