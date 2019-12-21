Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LCUT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $6.22. 93,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,442. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.57). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.02 million. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 5,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $32,811.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,078.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Jeary sold 14,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $94,647.30. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 407,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 237,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 104,631 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

