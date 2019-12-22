Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Shares Up 16.3%

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s share price was up 16.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.86, approximately 137,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 531% from the average daily volume of 21,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lightbridge stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lightbridge worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

