Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.34 million, a PE ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Limelight Networks by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

