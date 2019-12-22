Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LMNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limoneira from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 103,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.75 million, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Limoneira by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Limoneira by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Limoneira by 132,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

