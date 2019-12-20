Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, new product introduction, enhancement of existing products and change in business mix. It has been performing well on the back of solid business lines as well as strategic investments. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines to focus on core growth areas. Performance of its Group Insurance business is impressive. The company's shares have underperformed its industry in a year's time. It has witnessed its 2020 estimates move south over the past 30 days. However, its increased expenses driven by investment in technology might weigh on margins. High leverage of the company is another cause of concern.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,127. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

