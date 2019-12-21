Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIND. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.97 million, a P/E ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 0.12. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

