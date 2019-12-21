Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $240.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Linde from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Linde to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.44.

LIN stock opened at $212.11 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,352,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 19.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 619.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

