Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linx to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LINX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. 186,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,502. Linx has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,434,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Linx in the second quarter worth approximately $16,451,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,680,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,121,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Linx during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Linx (LINX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com