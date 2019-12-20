LiquidApps Price Tops $0.0069 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $92,015.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,022,011,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 476,737,186 tokens.

The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.