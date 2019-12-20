Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Reaches $0.0113

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $29,736.00 and $10.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,651.96 or 1.89666067 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025539 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,628,943 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.