LitecoinToken (LTK) Price Hits $0.0000

LitecoinToken (CURRENCY:LTK) traded 66.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. One LitecoinToken token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Token Store. During the last seven days, LitecoinToken has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. LitecoinToken has a market capitalization of $941.00 and $51.00 worth of LitecoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00188328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.01231446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LitecoinToken Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LitecoinToken’s total supply is 840,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,798,013,228 tokens. LitecoinToken’s official website is ltk.community. LitecoinToken’s official Twitter account is @litecoinltk.

LitecoinToken Token Trading

LitecoinToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LitecoinToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LitecoinToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LitecoinToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.