Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LOB. SunTrust Banks upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.88%. Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,755,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,237,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,149 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 805,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,815,000 after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 150.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 593,665 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

