LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, First Analysis raised LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $38,860.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $862,880. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in LiveRamp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

