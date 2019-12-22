LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $394,363.00 and approximately $16,215.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LCS is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.